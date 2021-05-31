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NEW - Tucker Carlson: "...the government of Thailand contacted the CDC and Fauci’s
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161 views • May 31, 2021
NEW - Tucker Carlson: "...the government of Thailand contacted the CDC and Fauci’s office to say that its intel service had picked up biological anomalies around the lab in Wuhan" on 11/19/2019 — which is around the time that the Chinese researchers at the lab became very sick.
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