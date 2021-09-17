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Aborted Fetal Cell Lines Are In Everyday Medicines Like Tylenol, Ibuprofen & Tums
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Hospital just exposed common medicines full of fetal cell lines - https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/09/hospital-staff-must-swear-off-tylenol-tums-to-get-religious-vaccine-exemption/

Update - responses up to 180,000 now - oops - https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/local-detroit-tv-asks-for-stories-of-unvaxxed-dying-from-covid-gets-over-180k-responses-of-vaccine-injured-and-dead-instead/

Pfizer booster shot testing - https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/are-you-kidding-me-pfizer-volume

Moderna says shots don't work - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9995149/People-received-Moderas-vaccine-early-TWICE-likely-breakthrough-infection.html

More nonsense from Moderna - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/16/moderna-covid-delta-variant-is-so-contagious-it-raises-bar-for-vaccines.html

They're coming for your babies next - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9993523/American-BABIES-given-low-dose-Pfizers-jab-winter.html

You knew this, but hospitals are all lying - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-missouri-covid-whistleblower-hospitals-lying-public-covid-can-prove/

Another bogus hospital article - https://issuesinsights.com/2021/09/16/another-covid-fact-turns-out-to-be-a-wild-exaggeration/

Democrats are holding back medication to red states - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/15/covid-politics-takes-a-dark-turn-biden-administration-takes-control-of-monoclonal-antibody-drugs-in-order-to-block-treatments-in-red-states-and-ration-equitable-treatment/

Why is Fauci still funding china - https://thenationalpulse.com/news/nih-still-sending-millions-to-fund-ccp-research/

Looks like FDA members getting ahead of the fallout - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9986743/FDA-senior-officials-say-NO-evidence-fully-vaccinated-Americans-need-booster-shots.html

NBA doesn't have to be vaccinated - https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10012409-nba-reportedly-wont-require-players-to-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19

Illegals don't need the vaxx either - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrats-come-covid-vaccine-mandates-illegal-migrants/

Over 30,000 dead in UK from vaxx - https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/15/30k-people-died-within-21-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-england/?fbclid=IwAR10ktb2Uus33Dm_WHIy82IFre1AjI9qgauUqmVH_droW52y07ZQ0UbeRWU

Crises actors busted faking covid - https://twitter.com/Perpetualmaniac/status/1437861420901625859?s=09

FEC just another corrupt agency - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/09/15/election-panels-giving-twitter-a-pass-on-hunter-biden-laptop-cover-up-is-a-travesty/

Intelligence agencies work together with big tech, that's why nothing ever happens - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/15/former-intelligence-branch-officials-do-not-want-big-tech-regulated-duh-the-fourth-branch-of-government-is-a-partnership-with-them/

Speaking of corrupt agencies, the FBI really needs to be dismantled - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/15/rank-and-vile-followup-fbi-director-chris-wray-says-hes-sorry-for-the-fbi-systemic-corruption-that-led-to-sexual-abuse-of-gymnast-victims/

Vote dems in and here is what you get - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/13/top-earning-new-yorkers-could-face-61point2percent-combined-tax-rate-under-house-plan-californians-may-face-59percent-rate.html

Elections have consequences - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/immediately-following-rigged-california-recall-election-los-angeles-plans-new-vaccine-mandates-employees-will-require-proof-vaccination-outdoor-sporting-events-bars/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons

Video evidence of ballot trafficking in all swing states - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/huge-update-election-integrity-investigators-evidence-video-ballot-traffickers-operating-georgia-arizona-wisconsin-pennsylvania-michigan/

Don't forget, they stole the election - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-to-steal-an-election/

Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuXDdyQz21g


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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vaccinescorruptionfetal cellsibuprofentylenol
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