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Aborted Fetal Cell Lines Are In Everyday Medicines Like Tylenol, Ibuprofen & Tums
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297 views • September 17, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Hospital just exposed common medicines full of fetal cell lines - https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/09/hospital-staff-must-swear-off-tylenol-tums-to-get-religious-vaccine-exemption/
Update - responses up to 180,000 now - oops - https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/local-detroit-tv-asks-for-stories-of-unvaxxed-dying-from-covid-gets-over-180k-responses-of-vaccine-injured-and-dead-instead/
Pfizer booster shot testing - https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/are-you-kidding-me-pfizer-volume
Moderna says shots don't work - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9995149/People-received-Moderas-vaccine-early-TWICE-likely-breakthrough-infection.html
More nonsense from Moderna - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/16/moderna-covid-delta-variant-is-so-contagious-it-raises-bar-for-vaccines.html
They're coming for your babies next - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9993523/American-BABIES-given-low-dose-Pfizers-jab-winter.html
You knew this, but hospitals are all lying - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-missouri-covid-whistleblower-hospitals-lying-public-covid-can-prove/
Another bogus hospital article - https://issuesinsights.com/2021/09/16/another-covid-fact-turns-out-to-be-a-wild-exaggeration/
Democrats are holding back medication to red states - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/15/covid-politics-takes-a-dark-turn-biden-administration-takes-control-of-monoclonal-antibody-drugs-in-order-to-block-treatments-in-red-states-and-ration-equitable-treatment/
Why is Fauci still funding china - https://thenationalpulse.com/news/nih-still-sending-millions-to-fund-ccp-research/
Looks like FDA members getting ahead of the fallout - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9986743/FDA-senior-officials-say-NO-evidence-fully-vaccinated-Americans-need-booster-shots.html
NBA doesn't have to be vaccinated - https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10012409-nba-reportedly-wont-require-players-to-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19
Illegals don't need the vaxx either - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrats-come-covid-vaccine-mandates-illegal-migrants/
Over 30,000 dead in UK from vaxx - https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/15/30k-people-died-within-21-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-england/?fbclid=IwAR10ktb2Uus33Dm_WHIy82IFre1AjI9qgauUqmVH_droW52y07ZQ0UbeRWU
Crises actors busted faking covid - https://twitter.com/Perpetualmaniac/status/1437861420901625859?s=09
FEC just another corrupt agency - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/09/15/election-panels-giving-twitter-a-pass-on-hunter-biden-laptop-cover-up-is-a-travesty/
Intelligence agencies work together with big tech, that's why nothing ever happens - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/15/former-intelligence-branch-officials-do-not-want-big-tech-regulated-duh-the-fourth-branch-of-government-is-a-partnership-with-them/
Speaking of corrupt agencies, the FBI really needs to be dismantled - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/15/rank-and-vile-followup-fbi-director-chris-wray-says-hes-sorry-for-the-fbi-systemic-corruption-that-led-to-sexual-abuse-of-gymnast-victims/
Vote dems in and here is what you get - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/13/top-earning-new-yorkers-could-face-61point2percent-combined-tax-rate-under-house-plan-californians-may-face-59percent-rate.html
Elections have consequences - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/immediately-following-rigged-california-recall-election-los-angeles-plans-new-vaccine-mandates-employees-will-require-proof-vaccination-outdoor-sporting-events-bars/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Video evidence of ballot trafficking in all swing states - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/huge-update-election-integrity-investigators-evidence-video-ballot-traffickers-operating-georgia-arizona-wisconsin-pennsylvania-michigan/
Don't forget, they stole the election - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-to-steal-an-election/
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuXDdyQz21g
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Hospital just exposed common medicines full of fetal cell lines - https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/09/hospital-staff-must-swear-off-tylenol-tums-to-get-religious-vaccine-exemption/
Update - responses up to 180,000 now - oops - https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/local-detroit-tv-asks-for-stories-of-unvaxxed-dying-from-covid-gets-over-180k-responses-of-vaccine-injured-and-dead-instead/
Pfizer booster shot testing - https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/are-you-kidding-me-pfizer-volume
Moderna says shots don't work - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9995149/People-received-Moderas-vaccine-early-TWICE-likely-breakthrough-infection.html
More nonsense from Moderna - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/16/moderna-covid-delta-variant-is-so-contagious-it-raises-bar-for-vaccines.html
They're coming for your babies next - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9993523/American-BABIES-given-low-dose-Pfizers-jab-winter.html
You knew this, but hospitals are all lying - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-missouri-covid-whistleblower-hospitals-lying-public-covid-can-prove/
Another bogus hospital article - https://issuesinsights.com/2021/09/16/another-covid-fact-turns-out-to-be-a-wild-exaggeration/
Democrats are holding back medication to red states - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/15/covid-politics-takes-a-dark-turn-biden-administration-takes-control-of-monoclonal-antibody-drugs-in-order-to-block-treatments-in-red-states-and-ration-equitable-treatment/
Why is Fauci still funding china - https://thenationalpulse.com/news/nih-still-sending-millions-to-fund-ccp-research/
Looks like FDA members getting ahead of the fallout - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9986743/FDA-senior-officials-say-NO-evidence-fully-vaccinated-Americans-need-booster-shots.html
NBA doesn't have to be vaccinated - https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10012409-nba-reportedly-wont-require-players-to-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19
Illegals don't need the vaxx either - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrats-come-covid-vaccine-mandates-illegal-migrants/
Over 30,000 dead in UK from vaxx - https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/15/30k-people-died-within-21-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-england/?fbclid=IwAR10ktb2Uus33Dm_WHIy82IFre1AjI9qgauUqmVH_droW52y07ZQ0UbeRWU
Crises actors busted faking covid - https://twitter.com/Perpetualmaniac/status/1437861420901625859?s=09
FEC just another corrupt agency - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/09/15/election-panels-giving-twitter-a-pass-on-hunter-biden-laptop-cover-up-is-a-travesty/
Intelligence agencies work together with big tech, that's why nothing ever happens - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/15/former-intelligence-branch-officials-do-not-want-big-tech-regulated-duh-the-fourth-branch-of-government-is-a-partnership-with-them/
Speaking of corrupt agencies, the FBI really needs to be dismantled - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/15/rank-and-vile-followup-fbi-director-chris-wray-says-hes-sorry-for-the-fbi-systemic-corruption-that-led-to-sexual-abuse-of-gymnast-victims/
Vote dems in and here is what you get - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/13/top-earning-new-yorkers-could-face-61point2percent-combined-tax-rate-under-house-plan-californians-may-face-59percent-rate.html
Elections have consequences - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/immediately-following-rigged-california-recall-election-los-angeles-plans-new-vaccine-mandates-employees-will-require-proof-vaccination-outdoor-sporting-events-bars/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Video evidence of ballot trafficking in all swing states - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/huge-update-election-integrity-investigators-evidence-video-ballot-traffickers-operating-georgia-arizona-wisconsin-pennsylvania-michigan/
Don't forget, they stole the election - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-to-steal-an-election/
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuXDdyQz21g
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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