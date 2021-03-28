© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BQQQM! Soon in theaters near you.
Follow
1
Share
Report
752 views • March 28, 2021
SantaSurfing on Telegram
Born Free (originally named "Black Heart Optional" [1]) is the Season One finale of the Showtime series DEXTER, and the twelfth overall episode in the series. It first aired on 17 December 2006.
Dexter sneaks into the shipping yard to find the container "CBAN-348 9" and has a brief flashback of Harry rescuing him as a child. As Dexter nervously opens the container, he finds nothing but bananas inside it. Doakes catches Dexter by surprise and the two engage in a brief brawl until the dock manager arrives.
Born Free (originally named "Black Heart Optional" [1]) is the Season One finale of the Showtime series DEXTER, and the twelfth overall episode in the series. It first aired on 17 December 2006.
Dexter sneaks into the shipping yard to find the container "CBAN-348 9" and has a brief flashback of Harry rescuing him as a child. As Dexter nervously opens the container, he finds nothing but bananas inside it. Doakes catches Dexter by surprise and the two engage in a brief brawl until the dock manager arrives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.