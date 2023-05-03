In the indictment against the 34 CCP security officers by the Court of the EDNY, it revealed that these CCP security officers worked with Twitter to permanently remove Miles Guo’s Twitter account

https://gettr.com/post/p2futtg9381

04/29/2023 On Wayne Dupree’s show: Miles Guo's internet information suppression was discussed. Hutch believed that the massive false information about Miles Guo on the internet is done by the government. Nicole said that in the indictment against the 34 CCP security officers by the Court of the Eastern District of New York, it revealed that these CCP security officers worked with Twitter to permanently remove Miles Guo’s Twitter account. Twitter even had the CCP security personnel in their payroll, and had a CCP senior agent, Li Feifei, on its board.

04/29/2023 在韦恩·杜普雷的节目上，谈到网络对于郭文贵的信息打压，Hutch认为网上对郭文贵的这种大规模的虚假信息宣传是政府所为。妮可谈到在纽约东区法院对34名中共国安人员的起诉书中，揭示了这些中共国安人员与推特合作永久封禁了郭文贵的推特账户。推特甚至还给中共国安人员发工资, 以及聘请了一名中共高级间谍李飞飞进入其董事会。

