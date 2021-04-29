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How Do You Know if a Sign or Wonder Is False?
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140 views • April 29, 2021
More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/countdown
https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/psychology
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
The discussion in this program centers on the false signs and wonders in our day and the fact that they will increase all the more as the return of Jesus draws near. That was the reply of our Lord when His disciples asked Him what will it be like at His return. He said, “Take heed that no man deceive you.”
There’s an erroneous belief fostered by the leaders in the Healing and Prosperity movement that miracles are the chief act of God to bring unbelievers to Himself. Dave and I explain why that’s not the case. In fact, the attraction to miracles is part of the last days apostasy.
https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/psychology
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
The discussion in this program centers on the false signs and wonders in our day and the fact that they will increase all the more as the return of Jesus draws near. That was the reply of our Lord when His disciples asked Him what will it be like at His return. He said, “Take heed that no man deceive you.”
There’s an erroneous belief fostered by the leaders in the Healing and Prosperity movement that miracles are the chief act of God to bring unbelievers to Himself. Dave and I explain why that’s not the case. In fact, the attraction to miracles is part of the last days apostasy.
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