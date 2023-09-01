In the globalist Plan to "Build Back Better" Whatever They Want & Wherever they want, Now Privateering Profiteer Bill Gates Pushes Plan to Chop Down 70 Million Acres of Trees to "Fight Global Warming"

Microsoft co-founder is funding a new effort that seeks to chop down a staggering 70 million acres of trees in an effort to allegedly “fight global warming.”



Gates’s organization, Breakthrough Energy, has plowed $6.6 million into the project led by Kodama Systems.



The move will see 70m acres of forests, mostly in the Western United States, cut down.



After the trees have been chopped down, they will be buried.



According to the project organizers, “scientists” say “burying trees can reduce global warming.”



Kodama claims that burying the trees will prevent them from allegedly “spewing” carbon back into the air.



The coordinators of the project are choosing to reap the salable carbon offsets by burying the biomass in dry & oxygen-free “earthenvaults.”



The trees will be buried instead of being used for conventional means, like timber for housing.

