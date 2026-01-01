HORROR: Cambridge professor says 'cull the population back to 1 billion' due to 'climate change'

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Understanding the lies



Cambridge professor on stage: “If you think spraying chemicals to dim the sun is ‘playing God’… the only alternative is to cull the human population back to 1 billion. Anyone volunteer?”



Then he laughs: “Didn’t think so. Get over it — we now have a permanent duty to manage the planet.”





This is NOT a conspiracy clip from 2015. This is the director of Cambridge’s Centre for Climate Repair. And the UK just created a secretive DARPA-style agency called ARIA — £800 million of taxpayer money, zero FOIA, zero accountability — that is RIGHT NOW funding real-world experiments to spray particles into the stratosphere to block the sun.