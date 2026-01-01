BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HORROR: Cambridge professor says 'cull the population back to 1 billion' due to 'climate change'
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
674 followers
0
63 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Understanding the lies

Cambridge professor on stage: “If you think spraying chemicals to dim the sun is ‘playing God’… the only alternative is to cull the human population back to 1 billion. Anyone volunteer?”

Then he laughs: “Didn’t think so. Get over it — we now have a permanent duty to manage the planet.”

This is NOT a conspiracy clip from 2015. This is the director of Cambridge’s Centre for Climate Repair. And the UK just created a secretive DARPA-style agency called ARIA — £800 million of taxpayer money, zero FOIA, zero accountability — that is RIGHT NOW funding real-world experiments to spray particles into the stratosphere to block the sun.

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuapopulationson of godyahabbacambridgeelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscullfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
