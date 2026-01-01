HORROR: Cambridge professor says 'cull the population back to 1 billion' due to 'climate change'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cambridge professor on stage: “If you think spraying chemicals to dim the sun is ‘playing God’… the only alternative is to cull the human population back to 1 billion. Anyone volunteer?”
Then he laughs: “Didn’t think so. Get over it — we now have a permanent duty to manage the planet.”
This is NOT a conspiracy clip from 2015. This is the director of Cambridge’s Centre for Climate Repair. And the UK just created a secretive DARPA-style agency called ARIA — £800 million of taxpayer money, zero FOIA, zero accountability — that is RIGHT NOW funding real-world experiments to spray particles into the stratosphere to block the sun.