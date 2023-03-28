Get Biblical Understanding #170 - Vengeance

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

MATTHEW 5:38-39 Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth. But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.





LUKE 18:7-8 And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them? I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?





LUKE 21:22 For these be the days of vengeance, that all things which are written may be fulfilled.





ROMANS 3:5-6 But if our unrighteousness commend the righteousness of God, what shall we say? Is God unrighteous who taketh vengeance ? (I speak as a man) God forbid: for then how shall God judge the world?





ROMANS 12:17 Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men.





ROMANS 12:19-21 Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord. Therefore if thine enemy hunger, feed him; if he thirst, give him drink: for in so doing thou shalt heap coals of fire on his head. Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.





1 THESSALONIANS 5:15 See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men.





