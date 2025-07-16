BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Because Voluntary Extermination is a Thing: Israel-Gaza w/ Award Winning Journalist James Robins
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
638 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
344 views • 1 day ago

Purchase James Robins book “Blowing Up Everything is Beautiful” at https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/arcade-publishing/9781648211553/blowing-up-everything-is-beautiful/

*

Pure High Quality Daily Collagen - Visit https://getnativepath.com/Sarah for 45% OFF and free shipping!

*

Try Telo-Vital telomere lengthening for only $39 - https://grow.thegoodinside.com/special-offer-telo-vital-892649-lp - Offer available 7-14 thru 7-20

*

See the most recent interview with Dr. Bill Andrews: https://rumble.com/v6w4psk-how-long-will-humans-live-immortal-reproductive-cells-future-of-anti-aging-.html

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Award-winning journalist James Robins joins the show to share his deeply researched and emotionally searing investigation into the war in Gaza. With chilling precision and unflinching honesty, Robins lays out how the destruction and siege of Gaza has unfolded in full view of the world—enabled by the silence and complicity of the most powerful governments on Earth.


Quoting Israeli officials who openly declared the intent to “flatten everything,” Robins asks the hard question: What happens when international law fails the very people it was created to protect?

-

In this conversation, Robins brings the sharp eye of a forensic journalist and the moral clarity of a prosecutor. Together, we challenge dominant narratives, examine the Western media’s role in shaping public perception, and confront the legal, moral, and human consequences of global inaction.

-

Follow James Robins on his Substack @ https://thedreadnought.news

Purchase his book “Blowing Up Everything is Beautiful” at https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/arcade-publishing/9781648211553/blowing-up-everything-is-beautiful/

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
israelgenocideworld war 3war crimesgazajames robins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy