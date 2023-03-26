Bye Bye Blue Sky - Documentary By Patrick Pasin (2011)

MIRRORED from Talma Studio

20 Oct 2013

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UXZJ0O0NHM&ab_channel=TalmaStudio

For more than 20 years, people all over the world, first in the USA and Canada, have noticed strange persistent trails in the sky done by airplanes. In the meantime, people are more and more ill (Alzheimer, cancer, autism, MS, etc.). It is the same with trees, plants and animals. Is there a link? Are there illegal sprayings in the sky of metallic particles (barium, aluminum, lithium...) and microorganisms? For what purpose(s)?

The military, the scientists, the governments always reply that everything is normal and they don't do such things. Is it so sure? This documentary proves the contrary. Some information it reveals has since even been deleted by the French army.

A travel from North America to Europe, Africa and Asia.