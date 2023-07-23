Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen is God’s chosen end-time Prophet of the last days

After many years in Heaven, where Prophet Benjamin was anointed by God himself, he was placed back on Earth in order to deliver the messages from God, which are 100% faithful and true! This anointing was necessary so that Benjamin could receive the messenger angels on the Earth, just as the ancient Prophets sometimes received a message from God through a messenger angel.

Published November 26, 2019 on the website www.evangelicalndtimemachine

