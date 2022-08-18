© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
August 16, 2022
President Vladimir Putin gave a speech at the conference on international security in Moscow region.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1g689z-us-wants-ukrainian-conflict-to-last-as-long-as-possible-putin.html