There Are No Autoimmune Diseases Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show Radio Show 09/15/22

There Are No Autoimmune Diseases Dr Joel Wallach https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/ (800) 212-2613 CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563 #diabetes #health #drwallach https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0 Air Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022 Monologue Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing autoimmune diseases. Asserting that there are no autoimmune diseases they are just conditions that doctors don't know why they occur. Outlining several common health challenges contending they are all caused by nutritional deficiencies. Pearls of Wisdom Dr. Wallach continues his monologue. Callers Maria has several health challenges including eczema, digestive problems, chronic fatigue and scoliosis. Steven's dog has weak legs and can hardly walk. David's niece has clogged arteries in her legs and is also a type 2 diabetic.