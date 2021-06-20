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ERIN VALENTI 33 LAST MESSAGE: "IT'S A THOUGHT EXPERIMENT, WE'RE IN THE MATRIX"
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30 views • June 20, 2021
From Evolutionary Energy Arts: "*"We Are In The Matrix" Frantic Last Statement Missing Tech CEO Found In Rental Car RIP 33 Yrs Old*"
https://youtu.be/UFOXLbtWI1s
– “…The Daily Mail reported in this October 14th story, Erin Valenti, the CEO of a Salt Lake City, Utah app developer called ‘Tinker’ had recently called her parents in a frantic phone call in which she told them: “It’s all a game, we’re in the matrix!” Reporting that Valenti had never had any known mental issues before and that this call was completely out of the ordinary for her, her parents said she was talking a mile a minute in her phone call to them, making no sense at all”
‘We Are In The Matrix” Frantic Last Statement Missing Tech CEO Found Dead In Rental Car"
The Smoking Man / August 10, 2020
https://rielpolitik.com/2020/08/10/kill-the-messenger-we-are-in-the-matrix-frantic-last-statement-missing-tech-ceo-found-dead-in-rental-car/
Was Erin Valenti Killed by the Very Brainwave Interface Technology She Sought to Expose?
https://frankreport.com/2019/10/29/was-erin-valenti-killed-by-the-very-brainwave-interface-technology-she-sought-to-expose/
The official story is that she died from / in a manic episode. but according to her husband she had no mental health issues. Her husband Harrison Weinstein according to LinkedIn a PhD / Evidence based psychotherapy coordinator.
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
BRAINWAVE VARIANTS?
https://bitchute.com/video/NDpXS4brHx7b/
Rick Mayall's warning: "Turn off the tv and follow NO orders"..
https://youtu.be/BGKxnWXNY5k
https://youtu.be/UFOXLbtWI1s
– “…The Daily Mail reported in this October 14th story, Erin Valenti, the CEO of a Salt Lake City, Utah app developer called ‘Tinker’ had recently called her parents in a frantic phone call in which she told them: “It’s all a game, we’re in the matrix!” Reporting that Valenti had never had any known mental issues before and that this call was completely out of the ordinary for her, her parents said she was talking a mile a minute in her phone call to them, making no sense at all”
‘We Are In The Matrix” Frantic Last Statement Missing Tech CEO Found Dead In Rental Car"
The Smoking Man / August 10, 2020
https://rielpolitik.com/2020/08/10/kill-the-messenger-we-are-in-the-matrix-frantic-last-statement-missing-tech-ceo-found-dead-in-rental-car/
Was Erin Valenti Killed by the Very Brainwave Interface Technology She Sought to Expose?
https://frankreport.com/2019/10/29/was-erin-valenti-killed-by-the-very-brainwave-interface-technology-she-sought-to-expose/
The official story is that she died from / in a manic episode. but according to her husband she had no mental health issues. Her husband Harrison Weinstein according to LinkedIn a PhD / Evidence based psychotherapy coordinator.
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
BRAINWAVE VARIANTS?
https://bitchute.com/video/NDpXS4brHx7b/
Rick Mayall's warning: "Turn off the tv and follow NO orders"..
https://youtu.be/BGKxnWXNY5k
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