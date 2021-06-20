BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ERIN VALENTI 33 LAST MESSAGE: "IT'S A THOUGHT EXPERIMENT, WE'RE IN THE MATRIX"
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • June 20, 2021
From Evolutionary Energy Arts: "*"We Are In The Matrix" Frantic Last Statement Missing Tech CEO Found In Rental Car RIP 33 Yrs Old*"
https://youtu.be/UFOXLbtWI1s

– “…The Daily Mail reported in this October 14th story, Erin Valenti, the CEO of a Salt Lake City, Utah app developer called ‘Tinker’ had recently called her parents in a frantic phone call in which she told them: “It’s all a game, we’re in the matrix!” Reporting that Valenti had never had any known mental issues before and that this call was completely out of the ordinary for her, her parents said she was talking a mile a minute in her phone call to them, making no sense at all”

‘We Are In The Matrix” Frantic Last Statement Missing Tech CEO Found Dead In Rental Car"

The Smoking Man / August 10, 2020
https://rielpolitik.com/2020/08/10/kill-the-messenger-we-are-in-the-matrix-frantic-last-statement-missing-tech-ceo-found-dead-in-rental-car/

Was Erin Valenti Killed by the Very Brainwave Interface Technology She Sought to Expose?
https://frankreport.com/2019/10/29/was-erin-valenti-killed-by-the-very-brainwave-interface-technology-she-sought-to-expose/

The official story is that she died from / in a manic episode. but according to her husband she had no mental health issues. Her husband Harrison Weinstein according to LinkedIn a PhD / Evidence based psychotherapy coordinator.

🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀

BRAINWAVE VARIANTS?
https://bitchute.com/video/NDpXS4brHx7b/

Rick Mayall's warning: "Turn off the tv and follow NO orders"..
https://youtu.be/BGKxnWXNY5k
Keywords
mind controlmatrixgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Sentenced to Death in Saudi Arabia Over Facebook Post

Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Sentenced to Death in Saudi Arabia Over Facebook Post

Douglas Harrington
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Douglas Harrington
Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Jacob Thomas
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy