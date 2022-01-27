Canadian Trucker says "Get ready Canada, shit's about to fly" - The whole world is watching Canada

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That's a world record.
Canadian Trucker tells the world that Shit's about to Fly.
GET READY CANADA ..... the Entire World is Depending on You
Click On The Link Below To Donate to truckers
https://gofund.me/cf5c9fcf
Tamara Lich is organizing this fundraiser
MUSIC:
Gloom, Despair, and Agony on Me - COVID Edition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hd6iLkpVlyc
Mirrored - wil paranormal