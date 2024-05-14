Create New Account
America Forced Israel to give Palestinians a State
Published 13 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


May 10, 2024


Is it possible for America to force Israel to give the Palestinians a State? Today Pastor Stan answers that very question. In other news, Putin stated that they will not allow anyone to threaten them, and will routinely use nuclear weapons to eliminate troops and weapons.

00:00 – Intro

03:26 - Israel out of Ammo

06:07 - Biden Warns Israel

10:59 - Impeach Biden

12:35 - The Angry Bear

14:20 - Tough Show From Putin

23:32 - Russia Puts Second Warhead on Kh-101

25:13 - Our Sponsors


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ua675-america-forced-israel-to-give-palestinians-a-state-05102024.html

