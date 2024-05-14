America Forced Israel to give Palestinians a State

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
May 10, 2024
Is it possible for America to force Israel to give the Palestinians a State? Today Pastor Stan answers that very question. In other news, Putin stated that they will not allow anyone to threaten them, and will routinely use nuclear weapons to eliminate troops and weapons.
00:00 – Intro
03:26 - Israel out of Ammo
06:07 - Biden Warns Israel
10:59 - Impeach Biden
12:35 - The Angry Bear
14:20 - Tough Show From Putin
23:32 - Russia Puts Second Warhead on Kh-101
