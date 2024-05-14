Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





May 10, 2024





Is it possible for America to force Israel to give the Palestinians a State? Today Pastor Stan answers that very question. In other news, Putin stated that they will not allow anyone to threaten them, and will routinely use nuclear weapons to eliminate troops and weapons.

00:00 – Intro

03:26 - Israel out of Ammo

06:07 - Biden Warns Israel

10:59 - Impeach Biden

12:35 - The Angry Bear

14:20 - Tough Show From Putin

23:32 - Russia Puts Second Warhead on Kh-101

25:13 - Our Sponsors





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ua675-america-forced-israel-to-give-palestinians-a-state-05102024.html