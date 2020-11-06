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6.11.2020 Reclaiming America - Restoring 'De Jure' Government
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482 views • August 01, 2020
All notes below from the original Video Posted on Fascist Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDphBaZOL8U

6.11.2020 Reclaiming America - Restoring 'De Jure' Government

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•Jun 16, 2020



American State National Christian

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Anna Von Reitz with Mark Emery of Lighthouse Law, June 11th, 2020 According to the Bible, countries are under judgment for their wrongdoings. These countries on Earth are run by the Deep State which is very criminal. If you want to get out from under judgment in America, you can declare your country as America. Your country is then based on your state of birth. You then claim your status such as Oklahoman and are an American State National. These videos help you understand this. You can accomplish this by going to http://coppermoonshinestills.com/id71..., doing exactly as it says, and getting a passport and/or passport card. The American States Assembly. Find the state of your birth and JOIN! https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/. LEGAL NOTICE: The Authors specifically invoke the First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and of the press, without prejudice, on this website. The information posted on this website is published for informational purposes only under the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution for the united States of America. Images, text and logic are copyright protected. ALL rights are explicitly reserved without prejudice, and no part of this website may be reproduced unless by written consent. You hereby have written consent to post any individual post from this website containing this copyright to any other blog or email only if you post the whole and unaltered article including this copyright, and give proper credit to the authors, and a link back to this website at http://www.annavonreitz.com, or post the title of the article and a snippet with a link to the article on our website. This copyright is held by Anna Von Reitz, and Paul Stramer jointly. Â©2015-2020 All rights remain in force. Removing this notice forfeits all rights to recourse. Copyright strictly enforced Â©
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