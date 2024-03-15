REDEMPTION of the BODY, PT. 3, 144000 REDEEMED EVES to COME?

What is the possible talking about in Romans chapter 8.? He is talking about the redemption of 144,000 Adams and Eve's to happen before the Great tribulation can even begin. What is this redemption? It is to be redeemed in the body stolen spirit all at the same time. This is what causes the cast of Satan out of heaven. How far does this redemption go? Watch this video parts three and four to find out.





You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

You can also go to my YouTube channel at rooftop videos in which I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/ziI3lIIisFI?si=SQtki8JsD2Gm4i-n For for intensive study of the restoration of all things and the establishment of the kingdom in the last days you can go to the warning website at the following link larrygmeguiar2.com