NO ONE EVER WANTS TO HEAR ANOTHER WORD 🤐 FROM THE LEFT ABOUT FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Sassafrass84 - I never want to hear another word from the left about freedom of speech.
You are the fascists.
Watch this clip. Bookmark it. When they start screaming about freedom of speech, send this to them.
Source: https://x.com/Sassafrass_84/status/1970633686703055272
Thumbnail: https://tennesseeconservativenews.com/the-left-believes-in-freedom-of-speech/