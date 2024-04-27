Create New Account
USA Take Down Plan - Will You Stop It?
GoneDark
USA Take Down plan was put into motion in 1812 and has been accelerating ever since.  You know who is behind it.  Will anyone stop the demise?  All the Politicians and Corporations are in the Elite pockets.  All up to everyone else.  It starts at the local level and in your home.  Build out from there.  Yes, it's a painful process and will take time.

