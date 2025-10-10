Morning Manna - October 10, 2025 - 2 Kings 13:14-21 - The Arrows of Faith and a Grave Awakening

In this episode of Morning Manna, we walk through 2 Kings 13:14–21, where the prophet Elisha faces death and delivers his final prophetic act. King Joash’s half-hearted obedience limits Israel’s victories, reminding us of the cost of lukewarm faith. Yet even after Elisha’s death, God’s power brings life from a grave, showing that His purposes outlast human strength. This passage calls us to wholehearted trust, bold obedience, and confidence that God’s work continues far beyond our limitations.

