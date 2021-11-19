2020 Mortality Statistics Prove Fraud

Need good hard statistics to prove to your "New Normie" friends that what we are witnessing is NOT a grave viral epidemic, but instead a giant, worldwide PSYOP and Globalist takeover operation? Then, have them watch this short video, which looks closely at the CDC's own Mortality Statistics for 2020. What you see is that he Mortality Rate (0.9%) in America has remained unchanged for the past four years. Not only that. If you adjust for the population increase over 2019 (approximately 2 million immigrants), and then adjust for the increase in suicides, drug overdoses, and homicides, all of of which can be directly attributed to the unlawful lockdown of our civilization by the Leftist criminals who have seized power from We The People and to the Soros-funded BLM and Antifa violence that we witnessed, the number of deaths can rightly be said to be less than the number of people who died in America during 2019. Watch and learn...