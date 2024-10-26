Is NATO Preparing a False Flag Attack to Blame on Iran?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Gladio is a NATO-backed project to carry out false flag attacks in the name of "Islamic terrorists". The existence of Gladio was confirmed and admitted by the Italian government in 1990, after a judge, Felice Casson, discovered the network in the course of his investigations into right-wing terrorism. Italian prime minister Giulio Andreotti admitted Gladio’s existence but tried to minimize its significance.
Gladio and its “stay-behind” networks may be one of the most historically “accepted” or “confirmed” examples of false-flag terrorism. The documentation, the resolutions, confessions, and convictions all confirm that Gladio is much more than the media or government would have you believe—a mere “conspiracy theory.”
Gladio B - The Battle for Eurasia - James Corbett
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1eG0XV8OVkRy/
The Secret War - Gladio and the Battle for Eurasia - James Corbett
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjXwvvwoemKk/
Operation Gladio - 1992 (Full Documentary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CPT6Hp3hBfWC/
NATO Launches Operation Gladio C
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAO0dAM3IDmR/
Operation Gladio - False Flag Terrorism BBC Timewatch (1992)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2YX9u3e47Nig/
The Secret War: Gladio and the Battle for Eurasia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w1yB0zuhpwn3/
Operation Gladio - NATO's Secret Armies (2009)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UKQWZAggW5FN/
42 Admitted False Flag Attacks
https://washingtonsblog.com/42-admitted-false-flag-attacks/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/