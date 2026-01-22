BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Putin meeting with Palestinians, as the others discuss the future of Palestine without Palestinians in Davos
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 days ago

While they discuss the future of Palestine without Palestinians in Davos, Putin is meeting with Palestinians.

Adding, tanker news:

Macron:

This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker coming from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag.

The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean, with the support of several allies.

A judicial investigation has been opened and the vessel has been diverted.

We are determined to uphold international law and enforce sanctions, as the activities of the “shadow fleet” help finance the war of aggression against Ukraine.

French authorities did not notify the Russian Embassy in Paris about the detention of a tanker sailing from Murmansk, the embassy told TASS.

The embassy said it is currently clarifying whether any Russian nationals are among the crew of the tanker detained in the Mediterranean Sea.

(What Domestic Abuse Victim Emmanuel Macron fails to realize is that EU sanctions aren't "international sanctions."

So there will be a legal boomerang for sure.)

