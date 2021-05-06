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Kim Guilfoyle: Shameful Democrats ignorant to the mess they're making
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20 views • May 06, 2021
Former Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle joins Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield to react to Facebook's decision on the former president's account, plus where the 2022 and 2024 election cycles will leave the GOP in regards to balance of power, and more. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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