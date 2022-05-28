© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melbourne Protest 28 May 2022 - Three Speeches One Song
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • May 28, 2022
During today's freedom protest we stopped opposite MYER and held an open mic. The first speech highlighted Monica Smit and a call to support her financially in her appeal to the high court, the next reminded everybody that we have been doing this 213 days non stop at Parliament House. This was followed by a nurse who had lost her job to the mandates and then Tim sang "We are One". He has a magnificent voice. This video is uncut from start to finish.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.