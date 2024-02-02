Don't Steal My Fame (Parody)

Don't Steal My Fame (That's Not My Name Parody)
by ICE-J (10/15/21)
Four letter verb just to get me along
It's hard to "oink oink" if you're not Gordy
I don't live in a stall, 'cause I'm not Mr. Ed
People around got to find something to say now
Time goes back, everyone's the same
Don't want to be a loner, lizard, mouse or bear
I never say anything at all
But with nothing too inhuman, they forget my name
claim fame tame ...
