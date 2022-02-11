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FULL SHOW: Canadian Police Surround Freedom Convoy As Tensions Mount Before Weekend Rally Kicks Off
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60 views • February 11, 2022
The standoff between good freedom loving Canadians and the tyrannical Trudeau regime continues as the oppression of the Freedom Convoy worsens. Police have now been arresting protesters, stealing the money, gas, wood and food. Trudeau’s latest move may be his worst yet. The liberal establishment is flip flopping and maks, vaccines and lockdowns now and they seek a way to avoid blame for the tyranny and calamities they’ve causes. Leo Zagami joins to discuss his latest book, Confessions Of An Illuminati Volume 7, also, transhumanism and the threat of nuclear war. More vaccine side effects are piling up as athletes continue to die while competing.
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