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Astronaut Buzz Aldrin tweet: "We are all in danger it is evil itself" about Black Shield hybrid army of bio-engineered "Aliens" weapon monsters
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470 views • June 05, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). We real Christians of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus do not abandon all the pastors and thousands of religious Christians, who all abandoned us and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves, in order to save their own lives and their families from getting kidnapped along with the 800 million human children every year to be skinned alive, and experimented on, and ritually sacrificed, and sodomized raped, and their adrenochrome blood drunk, and their bodies eaten alive. God’s real Christians have no fear, even though all our families may be dead or the tens of thousands fall down dead to our left and right, just like the Christian author Chris Putnam was killed with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons while sleeping or suffocated with SIDS by demon spirits that stop people’s breathing. We real Christians with the Holy Spirit are the last kamikaze defensive line for the human homo-sapiens specie from all hell breaking loose on the earth. Do not be like the Western feminist nations’ mentally-retarded stark crazy religious Christian convert hordes, who are silent in fear, and not speaking against the 40 to 60 million people MILAB-abducted by the fallen angel alien avatars to feed these hybrid armies at Black Shield and thousands of other underground bases and other planet bases, who eat humans. Expose these Black Shield facilities’ hybrid assassins sent from the 4th and 5th dimensions to kill the children and families of those who speak the truth, and these CPS Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist agents who are confiscating the truth speakers’ children to rape and eat them or sell them to the elites or to other planets’ Draco child sex slave owners. Do these religious Christians think that the Hollywood black magic witches’ “Alien” movie about the hybrid cloning program is just fiction fantasy stories? If so, they are dumber than an earthworm. They will get stepped on by the Illuminati NWO cannibal alien leaders. This is the exact reason why these religious Christians are running around hunting for mates in church to breed genetic descendants, and they are marrying these hybrid witch shapeshifting werewolves and vampires and wendigos and fallen angel avatars inside the churches to breed hybrid children. Nehemiah slapped the heads and pulled out the hair of these traitors, but the pastors do not do that, because they would lose their donators. They stuff themselves with food and become obese like the New Age Wicca witch infiltrator Jana BenNun who is parading around as if she is a Christian. She and her New Age witch friends can keep their vegan witchcraft recipes, and I do not want anything to do with their vegan diets or yoga or meditation or chanting or mind power magic or hippy “love and light” Christianity. God’s judgment is coming upon the earth because of those things. Their New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling bodes are getting MILAB-abducted, and their eggs and sperms and horcrux soul fragments are being used to animate these horrific Atlantis nephilim alien & chimera alien hybrid army to exterminate the human specie. Watch the “Alien versus Predator” movie and you will know what they are creating, using their Satansit witch servants’ human authority and permission. The End Times apostate Church is right there with them condoning this evil with their silence, out of fear of getting decapitated, and their skinned bodies hung from trees, and their skull put on the wall as a trophy for the Illuminati NWO Draco avatar globalist elite shapeshifting pedophile cannibal Satanist “Predators.” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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