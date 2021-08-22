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Repent of nationalism & ethnicity idol or you will be killed by own nation & own military & race war
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51 views • August 22, 2021
Repent of your idols and gods of nationalism and ethnocentrism and “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” preppers’ guns and ethnic churches so that all your church donators will leave your churches, or else, you will get killed by your own idol gods and military troops and nations and race wars. God’s Holy Spirit in us real Christians and our prayers and our allies stopped the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist MJ-12 leader Donald Trump and the Ceres planet Nazi SS 4th Reich imperial space fleet “Black Sun” Satanist U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff’s 24 scud missiles launched from U.S. navy ships to blow apart the White House and Capitol building to start their NWO nuclear war to exterminate their hated human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of God. While we real Christians are here on the earth, we are the defenders of earth, and they cannot start their nuclear wars and pandemics and famines and asteroids and Godzilla armies. Once we real Christians finish our warnings, and are raptured into heaven, all hell will break loose on the religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes. Sell all of your “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” preppers’ guns and knives and spears and machine guns and grenades and land mines and nuclear war bunkers and tanks and helicopters, and give that money to the poor and widows and orphans now. Furthermore, send part of that money to your enemy nation’s Christian ministries. If you are an American, send the money you got from liquidating your guns and emergency food and emergency gold and EMP shields and power generators and nuclear war bunkers to the real Christian Chinese underground churches (not all these Rothschild family-owned Chinese communist party government churches fake Christian Satanist groups). If you are a Chinese, send the money you got from selling your home to the real Christian American missionaries (not all these Rothschild family-owned American churches fake Christian Satanist groups). If you are a Chinese, then wage war against these money-mongering unbiblical 10% salary tithe stealing American church pastors, and kick them out of their American churches. If you are an American, then wage war against these Chinese Rothschild family-owned communist party government church pastors, and kick them out of their Chinese churches. If you are a Caucasian white, give your money to the Afro-American black homeless and widows and orphans, and kick out the Afro-American black “Black Lives Matter” racist pastors out of the Afro-American ethnic churches, and if you are Afro-American black, give your money to the Caucasian white homeless and widows and orphans, and kick out the Caucasian white racist pastors out of the Caucasian KKK white supremacist ethnic churches. Do it now. Repent. If you do not repent, God will send the sword against your nation, and he will send World War 3 and civil war and race war and gender war and class war and “conservative vs liberal” political war, and you will get killed by your own nations’ soldiers and by Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet imperial Stormtroopers who are wearing the human meat suits of foreign troops in your nations. End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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