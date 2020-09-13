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Chris levert geen wietolie meer!
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47 views • September 13, 2020
Iets wat we niet vaak meer zullen gaan zien, Chris (de Haan) staat bij de brievenbus om mensen te voorzien van wietolie, 50 euro, dat is geen geld mensen!
Na dit filmpje ging hij heerlijk op vakantie naar Spanje.
Nu is het zo dat mensen geld naar hem overmaken maar hij niet meer levert, probleempjes met zijn rekening, zo vertelt hij.
Waar wij vandaan komen noemen we dat dan oplichterij.
Na dit filmpje ging hij heerlijk op vakantie naar Spanje.
Nu is het zo dat mensen geld naar hem overmaken maar hij niet meer levert, probleempjes met zijn rekening, zo vertelt hij.
Waar wij vandaan komen noemen we dat dan oplichterij.
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