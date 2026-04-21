Over 30 Deathbed Confessions Add Weight to the 1947 Roswell UFO Mystery - Thomas Carey

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When a UFO incident is reported, what happens afterward? In the case of Roswell, New Mexico, what happened was a massive government effort to conceal and secure the crash site and 'little people', sparking questions, theories, and confusion. Through the haze of misdirection, investigative researcher and author Thomas Carey joined forces in 1991 with Kevin Randle and Donald Schmitt to uncover the truth. Amid their research, Thomas was able to track down the archeologist who first witnessed the Roswell crash site and eliminate some of the incorrect theories being shared, like whether debris was also collected on the Plains of San Agustin, roughly 120 miles west of Roswell. He also reveals shocking details about the extraterrestrial bodies allegedly taken from the crash site: four dead and one still alive!
TAKEAWAYS
Thomas says there have been 30 deathbed confessions among the several hundred witnesses interviewed about Roswell
Kevin Randall and Donald Schmitt reopened the Roswell research case decades after the crash
The official government narrative around Roswell claimed that it was a weather balloon without any evidence to support their claim
Years later, the Air Force clarified that the balloons were part of a top-secret program aimed at spying on the Soviets, also inaccurate
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