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FALL ON DEAF EARS
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10 views • February 23, 2020
"IT'S GOING TO FALL ON DEAF EARS..."
An Arizona Town Hall meeting of citizens with their Senator about the geoengineered toxification of their air, land, water, plants, and bodies appears to fall on nothing but deaf ears. Have you been officially stone-walled when you've needed to know more about the geoengineering military-ops taking place above your head? They came to understand that to get official response, they must:
1. File claims of harm/damage with the appropriate state agency
2. Carefully assemble then submit evidence to that agency
3. Get organized and push that claim really hard...
An Arizona Town Hall meeting of citizens with their Senator about the geoengineered toxification of their air, land, water, plants, and bodies appears to fall on nothing but deaf ears. Have you been officially stone-walled when you've needed to know more about the geoengineering military-ops taking place above your head? They came to understand that to get official response, they must:
1. File claims of harm/damage with the appropriate state agency
2. Carefully assemble then submit evidence to that agency
3. Get organized and push that claim really hard...
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