Is Trump Unstoppable?

Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley in last night’s Michigan primary by a staggering 40 points. Despite numerous efforts to discredit and jail the man, his popularity only continues to grow. Moreover, surveys show that Trump is very popular with Gen Z, the 18-24 age group. In this episode, host Paul Dragu discusses why he believes the 2024 version of Trump is better than the presidential version.

Also in today’s show:

@ 11:52 | Migrant crime is ravaging the country and some Democratic leaders are trying to carefully backtrack on their insane sanctuary city policies;

@ 22:40 | Fani Willis’ equally corrupt colleagues are now closing ranks to keep her from being kicked off the Trump case in Georgia;

@ 32:50 | John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski joins us to make a case for why we should defund most of the government.