Obama's Chef Did NOT Drown in 8 Ft Water ~ Here's PROOF
Obama’s Chef Tafari Campbell Drowning in 8 Ft Water is a Lie - the "pond" is only 3.5 to 4 ft in depth. And he is a SWIMMER! AND They were at the compound when it happened, as previously the MSM stated otherwise. 

Something fishy happened in Martha's Vineyard. 

https://rumble.com/v32haoa-obamas-chef-tafari-campbell-drowning-in-8-ft-water-is-a-lie.html

drowning at marthas vineyardobama chefsuspicious reporting

