Surveillance State and Data Centers, an interview with Sarah Westall

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As AI technology rapidly expands, questions about data centers, digital mapping, and surveillance are becoming harder to ignore. Supporters see innovation and convenience, while critics warn about privacy, centralized control, and the rise of fully simulated environments. From virtual worlds to real-world tracking systems, the conversation around technology’s future is evolving fast. The latest interview dives into these growing concerns, exploring how AI, massive data collection, and digital infrastructure could reshape society in ways many people are only beginning to notice.
#SurveillanceState #AIExpansion #DigitalFuture #DataCenters #TechDebate
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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