In Israel, They Propose to Demolish the Legendary Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Sake of Jewish Rituals
The American CBS TV channel reminds that for the construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque must be demolished and a red cow sacrifice ceremony must be performed:

"The ceremony should take place here on the Mount of Olives, overlooking the place where the Temple of the Lord stood, but something else stands in its place...Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Source @Real World News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

