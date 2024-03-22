In Israel, They Propose to Demolish the Legendary Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Sake of Jewish Rituals

The American CBS TV channel reminds that for the construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque must be demolished and a red cow sacrifice ceremony must be performed:
"The ceremony should take place here on the Mount of Olives, overlooking the place where the Temple of the Lord stood, but something else stands in its place...Al-Aqsa Mosque."
