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π. Δήμος Σερκελίδης: «Η Αλήθεια της Εκκλησίας και το ψεύδος της εξουσίας»
etangelo
etangelo
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Ομιλία του π. Δήμου Σερεκελίδη που εκφωνήθηκε την Κυριακή 24 Μαΐου 2026 στην αίθουσα “Πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Νικόλαος Μανώλης” του Ορθοδόξου Χριστιανικού Συλλόγου ” Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής”.

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