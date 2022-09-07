Take Your Family out of Communist China as soon as You Have a Chance

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https://gnews.org/post/p1i6x494f
On September 4th, in his live broadcast, Miles Guo gave three pieces of advice to the Chinese inside China who are suffering from the political madness that preceded the collapse of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)