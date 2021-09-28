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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-28
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180 views • September 28, 2021
Our nation is in a very delicate state, and it is all being blamed on Trump but the only person to blame here is Biden and his administration. NO ONE ELSE is to blame.
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