WHAT'S THE REAL AGENDA? | 10-13-2025
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
149 followers
95 views • 2 days ago

Show #2515 Show Notes:


From Martin 'Buskman' Nichols:

Support your Brother Martin Nichols aka Buskman! Do Kings Island hate Christians??? Tell them to restore his privileges at Kings Island Amusement Park!

Stalker, Leslie (Director of Safety and Security) • [email protected] - 513.754.5700 Ask operator to forward your call to Ms. Stalker, herself

Books, David (Fire and Safety Manager) • [email protected] - 1 (513) 754-5898

Carl Wobser (Area Manager of Security) • [email protected] - 1 (513) 754-5951

Tony Carovillano (General Manager of Kings Island) • [email protected] - 513.754.5700



First Amendment: https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment

Coach's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/

Jim Breuer on Glenn Beck - We're at War: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=3431627193794879&rdid=S7VaL0RlOL9XDh0P

First Amendment: https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment

Glenn Beck on Israel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTACMMH5U0A

Redacted on Tunnels under DC: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=662838303503391&rdid=v6rRZtFb5Mt3Mcrl

Tom Horn discusses Masonic view of 2025: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFLmfaGtPyY


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

truthpass the saltcoach dave live
