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Attorney Thomas Renz: Soldiers Say No! "We've Been Told Over 97% of Military Members Took The Jab — It Turns Out It's Much Less"
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53 views • June 07, 2022
According to a military document, over 25% of personnel refused the experimental gene therapy.
Thomas Renz: "The CDC says we're over 70% [vaccination rate for the general population]. I don't believe that. I would say the reality is [that] it's probably not much over 50% in the U.S."
#USMilitary #VaccineMandates
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Thomas Renz: "The CDC says we're over 70% [vaccination rate for the general population]. I don't believe that. I would say the reality is [that] it's probably not much over 50% in the U.S."
#USMilitary #VaccineMandates
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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