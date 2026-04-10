Artemis II Moon Mission Update: National Aeronautics and Space Administration Historic Crewed Journey Around the Moon

Artemis II Moon Mission 2026 Update: NASA astronauts complete historic lunar flyby and prepare for Earth return. Get the latest details on this groundbreaking deep space test flight.





The crew continues critical tests including radiation protection and manual piloting while Orion heads home. Splashdown is scheduled for April 10. Discover what the mission means for future lunar landings and Mars exploration in this clear overview.





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Read the complete article at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/artemis-two-moon-mission-update-national





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