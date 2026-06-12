The Value of Preparedness, an interview with Dr. Chris Martenson

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Preparedness is often thought of as supplies and resources, but it can also involve mindset, planning, adaptability, and informed decision-making. In a world filled with constant information and uncertainty, knowing how to evaluate trends and respond thoughtfully may be just as valuable as any physical preparation. This discussion explores the role of resilience, early awareness, and practical action in navigating change. Watch the latest interview for a deeper look at what preparedness can mean in today's world.
#Preparedness #Resilience #PersonalGrowth #FuturePlanning #CurrentEvents
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