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Democrats Send 73 Lawyers To Arizona, Panicked Over Vote Audit FULL SHOW 4-23-21
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130 views • April 24, 2021
The Democrats are acting anything but innocent or comfortable when it comes to the 2020 election audit in Arizona as they send 73 lawyers to Arizona to fight the audit. New studies show not only are Democrat voters extremely misinformed on modern day topics and issues but how they are also completely at the will of what the television tells them. Joe Biden makes announcements on how you can stop climate change, just eat what he says. Owen Shroyer opens the phone lines.
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