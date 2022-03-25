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Weak & Wobbly [Bidan]
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40 views • March 25, 2022
Embarrassing European Vacation
* Lacking solutions, Biden leaves America last.
* He’s letting other leaders do the heavy lifting re: handling China and Ukraine.
* He claims NATO is united; but no one else got the memo.
* What was the point of sanctions again?
* Disgusting smear of America abroad.
* How can he lead a country he seems to despise?
* He channels Obama’s apology tour.
* A zoom call would have saved everyone time and jet fuel.
* Ineptitude front-and-center on world stage.
* The EU loves nothing more than a dithering U.S. president.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 24 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301790706001
* Lacking solutions, Biden leaves America last.
* He’s letting other leaders do the heavy lifting re: handling China and Ukraine.
* He claims NATO is united; but no one else got the memo.
* What was the point of sanctions again?
* Disgusting smear of America abroad.
* How can he lead a country he seems to despise?
* He channels Obama’s apology tour.
* A zoom call would have saved everyone time and jet fuel.
* Ineptitude front-and-center on world stage.
* The EU loves nothing more than a dithering U.S. president.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 24 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301790706001
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