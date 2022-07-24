The Commander of the 98th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was Captured - Just After He Gave Orders to Shell the Outskirts of Donetsk. - A Soldier took Justice, his Mother Died. 072422

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The commander of the 98th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was captured, who just gave all these orders to shell the outskirts of Donetsk.
◾️A local soldier form the Dontesk Peoples Republic who lost his mother in the bombardments took justice on his hands and allegedly marked his face with a knife.