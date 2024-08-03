BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bubba Smithing Tools of the Ambidextral Gunfighter
92 views • 9 months ago

Ambidextral Store

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-store


HFS Parrot Vise

Read Avid Smart Bench Block

Wheeler Torque Wrench

Pioneer Woman Paring Knife

Klemma Kid's Knife


My all time favorite vise was an old hammer forged Versa-Vise. Supremely handy aboard our junk rigged sailboat… sadly a former friend permanently borrowed it. Replaced with a cast iron Chinese copy…the HFS Parrot Vise. Mounted on a piece of 2x10, I can easily move and clamp it where needed. And the jaws can be positioned vertically or horizontally.


A homemade kydex press allows me to fabricate holsters for my P17’s as well as for knives like the infamous Pioneer Woman Paring knife or a play dough slicing Zlemma kids knife.


The Real Avid Smart Bench Block replaced a roll of duct tape a few years ago. Non marring and magnetic so it captures springs and pins. Gives me confidence when doing little bubba smithing jobs.


Wheeler Torque wrench so I don’t bubba guestimate the tightness of optics mounting screws. Despite years of doing shade tree mechanic stuff, the torque wrench has taught me that I have a tendency to overtighten things.

gunsmith toolsvisegun matbench blocktorque wrench
