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The Alex Jones Show 9/24/22
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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285 views • September 25, 2022

Sep 24, 2022


"Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Are You Ready For Nuclear War?"


Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show

https://banned.video/watch?id=632f6eb486da8b11f7c8a692ow


Alex Jones returns to Austin studio from Connecticut to lay out the latest developments that even mainline experts predict create the extreme possibility of full-scale nuclear war.


On this special live broadcast, Jones will also cover important stories and news and get critical analysis from constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes.


🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.

🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥

🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥

🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥

🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥

🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥

https://www.linuxmint.com/


http://shotcut.org/


The Alex Jones Show, Infowars, Alex Jones, Robert Barnes are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene


Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday


It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.


🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55


🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.

🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.

🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).

Keywords
russianew world orderukrainenuclear wargreat reset
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