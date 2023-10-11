Create New Account
Emergency Alert System routing metrics from your ISP to you
High Hopes
2841 Subscribers
287 views
Published 14 hours ago

Pirate Pete


Oct 11, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

Nonvaxer420 channel

He got this from Odysee

Psinergy channel (Sabrina Wallace's channel)

They are turning humans into 5G-6G-7G antennas and servers/routers with each jab.

This is the 2030 Agenda ultimate goal: to be able to track & trace down to the cellular level and transmit data through our DNA in real time to control nano-robotics inside of us... I.E:

A.I. Personal "Healthcare"/ "Precision Healthcare" done in your smart home with Biosensors all around you and inside of you! This has been in the works for a very long time.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0vHIfPQeXndS/

Keywords
humanityagenda 2030nanotechnologytranshumanismispjabalert systemmetricsantennastrack and traceebsemergency broadcast systempirate pete

