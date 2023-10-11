Emergency Alert System routing metrics from your ISP to you

Pirate Pete
Oct 11, 2023
mirrored from Rumble
Nonvaxer420 channel
He got this from Odysee
Psinergy channel (Sabrina Wallace's channel)
They are turning humans into 5G-6G-7G antennas and servers/routers with each jab.
This is the 2030 Agenda ultimate goal: to be able to track & trace down to the cellular level and transmit data through our DNA in real time to control nano-robotics inside of us... I.E:
A.I. Personal "Healthcare"/ "Precision Healthcare" done in your smart home with Biosensors all around you and inside of you! This has been in the works for a very long time.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0vHIfPQeXndS/
